Will Gabriel Davis cash his Week 17 anytime TD player prop when the Buffalo Bills take on the New England Patriots on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant numbers.

Will Gabriel Davis score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a TD)

Davis has 725 yards receiving on 43 receptions (76 targets), with seven TDs, averaging 51.8 yards per game.

Davis has tallied a touchdown catch in seven of 14 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Gabriel Davis Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 2 32 0 Week 2 Raiders 7 6 92 1 Week 3 @Commanders 4 1 35 1 Week 4 Dolphins 3 3 61 1 Week 5 Jaguars 8 6 100 1 Week 6 Giants 4 3 21 0 Week 7 @Patriots 5 1 6 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 12 9 87 1 Week 9 @Bengals 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Broncos 6 2 56 0 Week 12 @Eagles 12 6 105 1 Week 14 @Chiefs 2 0 0 0 Week 15 Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Chargers 6 4 130 1

