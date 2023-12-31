Will Hunter Henry Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Hunter Henry was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 17 matchup with the Buffalo Bills starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Henry's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Henry's season stats include 419 yards on 42 receptions (10.0 per catch) and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 61 times.
Hunter Henry Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Patriots this week:
- JuJu Smith-Schuster (LP/ankle): 29 Rec; 260 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Matthew Slater (LP/hamstring): 0 Rec
Week 17 Injury Reports
Patriots vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Henry 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|61
|42
|419
|78
|6
|10.0
Henry Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|6
|5
|56
|1
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|7
|6
|52
|1
|Week 3
|@Jets
|5
|2
|17
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|5
|4
|51
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|3
|1
|7
|0
|Week 7
|Bills
|3
|2
|27
|0
|Week 8
|@Dolphins
|3
|3
|28
|0
|Week 9
|Commanders
|6
|4
|39
|1
|Week 10
|Colts
|5
|3
|21
|0
|Week 13
|Chargers
|4
|2
|15
|0
|Week 14
|@Steelers
|3
|3
|40
|2
|Week 15
|Chiefs
|9
|7
|66
|1
