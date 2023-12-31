Which basketball team sits on top of the Ivy League? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.

Ivy League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Princeton

  • Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 24-1
  • Overall Rank: 64th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 146th
  • Last Game: W 84-82 vs Delaware

Next Game

  • Opponent: Harvard
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Cornell

  • Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 19-7
  • Overall Rank: 122nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 340th
  • Last Game: W 77-64 vs Colgate

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Baylor
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Yale

  • Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 17-10
  • Overall Rank: 131st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 103rd
  • Last Game: W 66-58 vs Santa Clara

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Howard
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Pennsylvania

  • Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 15-12
  • Overall Rank: 145th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 155th
  • Last Game: L 81-42 vs Houston

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Auburn
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Harvard

  • Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 15-11
  • Overall Rank: 177th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 253rd
  • Last Game: L 69-60 vs Iona

Next Game

  • Opponent: Albany (NY)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Columbia

  • Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 10-14
  • Overall Rank: 250th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 362nd
  • Last Game: L 87-78 vs Fordham

Next Game

  • Opponent: Mount Saint Vincent
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Brown

  • Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 4-24
  • Overall Rank: 318th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 311th
  • Last Game: L 69-65 vs Stony Brook

Next Game

  • Opponent: Vermont
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Dartmouth

  • Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 3-22
  • Overall Rank: 335th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 287th
  • Last Game: L 69-53 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Pennsylvania
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

