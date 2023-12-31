See how each Ivy League team measures up to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

Ivy League Power Rankings

1. Princeton

  • Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 23-4
  • Overall Rank: 51st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 33rd
  • Last Game: W 66-55 vs Le Moyne

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Cornell
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

2. Columbia

  • Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 22-5
  • Overall Rank: 62nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 75th
  • Last Game: W 93-75 vs Pacific

Next Game

  • Opponent: Pennsylvania
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

3. Harvard

  • Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 17-10
  • Overall Rank: 92nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 96th
  • Last Game: W 88-58 vs Delaware

Next Game

  • Opponent: Yale
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
  • TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Brown

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 17-9
  • Overall Rank: 139th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 223rd
  • Last Game: W 70-61 vs San Diego

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ San Francisco
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1

5. Pennsylvania

  • Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 11-14
  • Overall Rank: 190th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 197th
  • Last Game: W 89-34 vs Gwynedd Mercy

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Columbia
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

6. Cornell

  • Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 11-15
  • Overall Rank: 216th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 207th
  • Last Game: L 81-56 vs Stony Brook

Next Game

  • Opponent: Princeton
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

7. Yale

  • Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 5-22
  • Overall Rank: 259th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 248th
  • Last Game: W 72-48 vs Quinnipiac

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Harvard
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
  • TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Dartmouth

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-20
  • Overall Rank: 326th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 359th
  • Last Game: L 57-55 vs Lafayette

Next Game

  • Opponent: Brown
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

