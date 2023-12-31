Will Jake Evans Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 31?
In the upcoming game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Jake Evans to score a goal for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Jake Evans score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Evans stats and insights
- Evans has scored in two of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Lightning this season in one game (one shot).
- Evans has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 128 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Evans recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:22
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:37
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:07
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|16:30
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:26
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|16:03
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:21
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:34
|Home
|L 4-0
Canadiens vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
