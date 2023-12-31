Will Jakub Lauko Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 31?
Should you bet on Jakub Lauko to score a goal when the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings meet up on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Jakub Lauko score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Lauko stats and insights
- Lauko is yet to score through 25 games this season.
- In two games versus the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Lauko has no points on the power play.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 123 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Lauko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:34
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|7:42
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|6:07
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|8:39
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:19
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|7:37
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:55
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|10:38
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:42
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Bruins vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
