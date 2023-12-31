Jalen Reagor has a tough matchup when his New England Patriots face the Buffalo Bills in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bills concede 198.9 passing yards per game, ninth-best in the NFL.

Reagor has totaled 66 receiving yards (to average 9.4 per game), reeling in five balls on 15 targets.

Reagor vs. the Bills

Reagor vs the Bills (since 2021): 2 GP / 5.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 5.5 REC YPG / REC TD Buffalo has allowed three opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bills have conceded a TD pass to 17 opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Buffalo on the season.

The Bills give up 198.9 passing yards per game, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Bills have scored 17 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Bills' defense is second in the NFL in that category.

Patriots Player Previews

Jalen Reagor Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-120)

Reagor Receiving Insights

In one of two games this season (50.0%), Reagor has topped his receiving yards prop bet.

Reagor has been targeted on 15 of his team's 501 passing attempts this season (3.0% target share).

He averages 4.4 yards per target this season (66 yards on 15 targets).

Having played seven games this season, Reagor has not tallied a TD reception.

Reagor's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Broncos 12/24/2023 Week 16 2 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 12/17/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/7/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

