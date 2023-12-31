Buffalo Bills running back James Cook has a tough matchup in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the New England Patriots. The Patriots are conceding the second-fewest rushing yards in the league, 84.8 per game.

On the ground, Cook has piled up a team-high 1,038 yards (69.2 ypg) on 208 carries. He's scored two rushing touchdowns. Cook has also hauled in 40 passes for 433 yards (28.9 ypg) and four scores.

Cook vs. the Patriots

Cook vs the Patriots (since 2021): 3 GP / 55 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 55 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has recorded 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Patriots during the 2023 season.

New England has allowed 10 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Patriots have let one opposing player to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 84.8 rushing yards the Patriots allow per outing makes them the second-ranked run defense in the NFL this year.

The Patriots' defense ranks 10th in the NFL with 11 rushing TDs conceded so far this year.

James Cook Rushing Props vs. the Patriots

Rushing Yards: 65.5 (-118)

Cook Rushing Insights

So far this season, Cook has hit the over 11 times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 15 opportunities).

The Bills pass on 53.8% of their plays and run on 46.2%. They are sixth in NFL play in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 208 of his team's 439 total rushing attempts this season (47.4%).

Cook has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has scored six of his team's 47 offensive touchdowns this season (12.8%).

He has 23 carries in the red zone (26.7% of his team's 86 red zone rushes).

James Cook Receiving Props vs the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-111)

Cook Receiving Insights

In 10 of 15 games this year, Cook has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Cook has received 9.2% of his team's 511 passing attempts this season (47 targets).

He has 433 receiving yards on 47 targets to rank 25th in NFL play with 9.2 yards per target.

Cook has four games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 15 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Cook (five red zone targets) has been targeted 8.5% of the time in the red zone (59 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Cook's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Chargers 12/23/2023 Week 16 20 ATT / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 0 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 12/17/2023 Week 15 25 ATT / 179 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD at Chiefs 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 ATT / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 83 YDS / 1 TD at Eagles 11/26/2023 Week 12 16 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 6 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/19/2023 Week 11 17 ATT / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 1 TD

