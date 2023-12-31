When the Montreal Canadiens face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jayden Struble find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Jayden Struble score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Struble stats and insights

In two of 17 games this season, Struble has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

Struble has zero points on the power play.

Struble averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 128 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Struble recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:13 Away L 4-1 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 16:38 Away L 5-3 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:06 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:06 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:22 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:34 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 13:58 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:56 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 14:27 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:48 Home L 4-0

Canadiens vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

