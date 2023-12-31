When the Montreal Canadiens square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jesse Ylonen score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Jesse Ylonen score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Ylonen stats and insights

  • Ylonen has scored in two of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Ylonen has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 12.0% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning have given up 128 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Ylonen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 8:19 Away L 4-1
12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:01 Away L 5-3
12/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 12:30 Away W 5-2
12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 6:04 Away L 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:44 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:06 Home W 5-3
12/13/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 7:26 Home L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:56 Home L 2-1
12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:44 Away W 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:51 Home L 4-0

Canadiens vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

