For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, is John Beecher a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will John Beecher score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Beecher stats and insights

In four of 33 games this season, Beecher has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In three games against the Red Wings this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Beecher has zero points on the power play.

Beecher's shooting percentage is 16.0%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 123 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Beecher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 8:46 Home W 5-2 12/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:44 Away W 4-1 12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:39 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:10 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:34 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:48 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:50 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:27 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.