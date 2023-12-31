Will Johnathan Kovacevic Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 31?
In the upcoming contest versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Johnathan Kovacevic to light the lamp for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Johnathan Kovacevic score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Kovacevic stats and insights
- Kovacevic has scored in four of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Kovacevic has zero points on the power play.
- Kovacevic averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.0%.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 128 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Kovacevic recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|20:50
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:11
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:55
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:17
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Canadiens vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
