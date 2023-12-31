In the upcoming contest versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Johnathan Kovacevic to light the lamp for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Johnathan Kovacevic score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kovacevic stats and insights

Kovacevic has scored in four of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Kovacevic has zero points on the power play.

Kovacevic averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 128 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kovacevic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:56 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:13 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:17 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:38 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:24 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 20:50 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:11 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:55 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:17 Home L 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.