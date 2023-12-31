When the Montreal Canadiens take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jordan Harris score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jordan Harris score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Harris stats and insights

Harris is yet to score through 18 games this season.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Lightning this season, but has not scored.

Harris has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 128 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Harris recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:16 Away L 4-1 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:11 Away L 5-2 11/12/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 20:00 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:28 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:30 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:24 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 6-3 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 3-2 10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:57 Away L 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.