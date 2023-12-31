Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be up against the New England Patriots and their 15th-ranked passing defense in Week 17, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Allen has passed for 3,778 yards (251.9 yards per game) this season while completing 66.5% of his throws for 27 touchdowns and 15 picks. Also, Allen has run for 413 rushing yards (27.5 per game) on 85 carries, scoring 13 TDs on the ground.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Allen and the Bills with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Allen vs. the Patriots

Allen vs the Patriots (since 2021): 6 GP / 251.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD

6 GP / 251.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD Three opposing players have recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against New England this year.

The Patriots have allowed one or more passing touchdowns to 13 opposing quarterbacks this season.

New England has allowed five players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Patriots have allowed three or more TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The pass defense of the Patriots is giving up 221.3 yards per contest this season, which ranks 15th in the NFL.

The Patriots' defense is ranked 10th in the NFL with 19 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Watch Bills vs Patriots on Fubo!

Josh Allen Passing Props vs. the Patriots

Passing Yards: 240.5 (-115)

240.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-120)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Allen with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Allen Passing Insights

Allen has exceeded his passing yards prop total in seven of 15 opportunities this year.

The Bills, who are sixth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 53.8% of the time while running 46.2%.

Allen is No. 8 in the NFL averaging 7.4 yards per attempt (3,778 total yards passing).

Allen has thrown for a touchdown in all 15 games this season, with more than one TD pass eight times.

He has 85.1% of his team's 47 offensive touchdowns this season (40).

Allen accounts for 40.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 59 of his total 511 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Josh Allen Rushing Props vs the Patriots

Rushing Yards: 28.5 (-115)

Allen Rushing Insights

Allen has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in four games (26.7%) out of 15 opportunities.

Allen has a rushing touchdown in 11 games this year, including multiple rushing TDs twice.

He has 28 carries in the red zone (32.6% of his team's 86 red zone rushes).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Allen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 12/23/2023 Week 16 15-for-21 / 237 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 5 ATT / 15 YDS / 2 TDs vs. Cowboys 12/17/2023 Week 15 7-for-15 / 94 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 24 YDS / 1 TD at Chiefs 12/10/2023 Week 14 23-for-42 / 233 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 10 ATT / 32 YDS / 1 TD at Eagles 11/26/2023 Week 12 29-for-51 / 339 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 9 ATT / 81 YDS / 2 TDs vs. Jets 11/19/2023 Week 11 20-for-32 / 275 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 5 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.