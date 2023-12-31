Will Josh Allen Score a Touchdown Against the Patriots in Week 17?
With the Buffalo Bills playing the New England Patriots in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Josh Allen a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Josh Allen score a touchdown against the Patriots?
Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- This season Allen has racked up 85 carries for 413 yards (27.5 per game) and 13 touchdowns.
- Allen has recorded multiple rushing TDs twice this season, and has scored in 11 games overall.
Josh Allen Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|29
|41
|236
|1
|3
|6
|36
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|31
|37
|274
|3
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|20
|32
|218
|1
|1
|3
|46
|1
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|21
|25
|320
|4
|0
|4
|17
|1
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|27
|40
|359
|2
|1
|4
|14
|1
|Week 6
|Giants
|19
|30
|169
|2
|1
|2
|11
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|27
|41
|265
|2
|1
|7
|17
|1
|Week 8
|Buccaneers
|31
|40
|324
|2
|1
|7
|41
|1
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|26
|38
|258
|1
|1
|8
|44
|1
|Week 10
|Broncos
|15
|26
|177
|1
|2
|4
|13
|1
|Week 11
|Jets
|20
|32
|275
|3
|1
|5
|15
|0
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|29
|51
|339
|2
|1
|9
|81
|2
|Week 14
|@Chiefs
|23
|42
|233
|1
|1
|10
|32
|1
|Week 15
|Cowboys
|7
|15
|94
|1
|0
|8
|24
|1
|Week 16
|@Chargers
|15
|21
|237
|1
|1
|5
|15
|2
