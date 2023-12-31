Will Josh Anderson find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Josh Anderson score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

In five of 35 games this season, Anderson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.

Anderson has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 128 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Anderson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:31 Away L 4-1 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 15:44 Away L 5-3 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 18:32 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 2 1 1 16:18 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 2 2 0 16:38 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:32 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:21 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:58 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:36 Home L 4-0

Canadiens vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

