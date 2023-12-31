Will Josh Anderson Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 31?
Will Josh Anderson find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Josh Anderson score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Anderson stats and insights
- In five of 35 games this season, Anderson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.
- Anderson has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 128 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Anderson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|15:44
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|18:32
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|16:18
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|2
|2
|0
|16:38
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:58
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:36
|Home
|L 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.