Josh Anderson and the Montreal Canadiens will play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Amalie Arena.

Josh Anderson vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Anderson Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Anderson has averaged 16:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -8.

Anderson has scored a goal in five of 35 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In eight of 35 games this year, Anderson has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In five of 35 games this season, Anderson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Anderson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 25.6% chance of Anderson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Anderson Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 128 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 35 Games 5 11 Points 1 6 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

