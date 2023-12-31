In the Week 17 game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will JuJu Smith-Schuster hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Smith-Schuster will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will JuJu Smith-Schuster score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Smith-Schuster has 29 catches (on 47 targets) for 260 yards and one score, averaging 23.6 yards per game.

Smith-Schuster has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 4 33 0 Week 2 Dolphins 6 5 28 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 1 5 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 5 1 14 0 Week 5 Saints 4 3 6 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 1 1 3 1 Week 9 Commanders 7 6 51 0 Week 10 Colts 1 1 9 0 Week 12 @Giants 4 2 10 0 Week 13 Chargers 3 1 11 0 Week 14 @Steelers 6 4 90 0

Rep JuJu Smith-Schuster with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.