Will Juraj Slafkovsky Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 31?
When the Montreal Canadiens take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Juraj Slafkovsky light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Juraj Slafkovsky score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Slafkovsky stats and insights
- Slafkovsky has scored in four of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in one game (one shot).
- Slafkovsky has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- Slafkovsky averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.2%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 128 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Slafkovsky recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:04
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|14:58
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|17:41
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:06
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|19:26
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:04
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:36
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:16
|Home
|L 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.