When the Montreal Canadiens take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Juraj Slafkovsky light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Juraj Slafkovsky score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Slafkovsky stats and insights

Slafkovsky has scored in four of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in one game (one shot).

Slafkovsky has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Slafkovsky averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.2%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 128 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Slafkovsky recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:50 Away L 4-1 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:04 Away L 5-3 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 14:58 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 2 1 1 17:41 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:06 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:26 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:04 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:36 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:10 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:16 Home L 4-0

Canadiens vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.