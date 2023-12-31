The Montreal Canadiens, including Juraj Slafkovsky, will be on the ice Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Fancy a wager on Slafkovsky? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Juraj Slafkovsky vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Slafkovsky Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Slafkovsky has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 16:05 on the ice per game.

Slafkovsky has a goal in four of 35 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Slafkovsky has a point in nine games this season (out of 35), including multiple points three times.

In eight of 35 games this season, Slafkovsky has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Slafkovsky has an implied probability of 45.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Slafkovsky has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Slafkovsky Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 128 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 35 Games 3 12 Points 0 4 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

