Will Justin Barron Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 31?
Will Justin Barron find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Justin Barron score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Barron stats and insights
- In six of 32 games this season, Barron has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- Barron has scored one goal on the power play.
- He has a 16.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 128 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Barron recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:45
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|21:26
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|20:45
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|17:57
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:31
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:30
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:27
|Home
|L 4-0
Canadiens vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
