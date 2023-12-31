Can we count on Kaiden Guhle finding the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Kaiden Guhle score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Guhle stats and insights

  • In two of 31 games this season, Guhle has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • Guhle has zero points on the power play.
  • Guhle averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.3%.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning have given up 128 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Guhle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:17 Away L 4-1
12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:19 Away L 5-3
12/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:39 Away W 5-2
12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:01 Away L 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:11 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:52 Home W 5-3
12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:07 Home L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:53 Home L 2-1
12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:03 Away W 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 4-0

Canadiens vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

