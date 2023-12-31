Can we count on Kaiden Guhle finding the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kaiden Guhle score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Guhle stats and insights

In two of 31 games this season, Guhle has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Guhle has zero points on the power play.

Guhle averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 128 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Guhle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:17 Away L 4-1 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:19 Away L 5-3 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:39 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:01 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:11 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:52 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:07 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:53 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:03 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.