Should you wager on Kevin Shattenkirk to find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings face off on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Shattenkirk stats and insights

  • In three of 28 games this season, Shattenkirk has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In three games versus the Red Wings this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.
  • He has an 8.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 123 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Shattenkirk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Devils 2 2 0 15:45 Home W 5-2
12/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:41 Away W 4-1
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 18:00 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 14:36 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:01 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:21 Home W 3-1

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

