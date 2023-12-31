The Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots are slated to square off in a Week 17 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Khalil Shakir hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Will Khalil Shakir score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Shakir has 467 yards on 29 catches and two TDs. He has been targeted 35 times, and posts 33.4 yards receiving per game.

In two of 14 games this season, Shakir has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

Khalil Shakir Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Raiders 1 1 11 1 Week 3 @Commanders 1 1 5 0 Week 4 Dolphins 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Jaguars 1 1 11 0 Week 6 Giants 1 1 13 0 Week 7 @Patriots 4 4 35 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 6 6 92 0 Week 9 @Bengals 4 4 57 0 Week 10 Broncos 2 1 24 0 Week 11 Jets 4 3 115 1 Week 12 @Eagles 5 3 47 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 1 1 12 0 Week 15 Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Chargers 3 3 45 0

