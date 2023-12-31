The Tampa Bay Lightning (17-15-5) square off against the Montreal Canadiens (15-15-5) at Amalie Arena on Sunday, December 31 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN. The Lightning were defeated by the New York Rangers 5-1 in their last game, while the Canadiens are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

The Canadiens' offense has scored 26 goals in their last 10 outings, while their defense has conceded 29 goals. They have had 35 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored seven goals (20.0%). They are 4-4-2 over those games.

As hockey play continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which squad we predict will capture the win in Sunday's game.

Canadiens vs. Lightning Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final tally of Lightning 4, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-250)

Lightning (-250) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Lightning (-1.5)

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens have earned a record of 8-5-13 in overtime games as part of an overall mark of 15-15-5.

Montreal has earned 16 points (7-4-2) in its 13 games decided by one goal.

This season the Canadiens scored only one goal in four games and they lost every time.

Montreal has five points (2-5-1) when scoring two goals this season.

The Canadiens have earned 30 points in their 21 games with at least three goals scored.

Montreal has scored a single power-play goal in 17 games this season and has recorded 16 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Montreal has posted a record of 4-2-3 (11 points).

The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents in 26 games, going 11-13-2 to register 24 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 14th 3.24 Goals Scored 2.74 27th 27th 3.46 Goals Allowed 3.37 23rd 19th 30.3 Shots 28.7 27th 20th 30.9 Shots Allowed 33.3 29th 3rd 29.66% Power Play % 18.4% 21st 15th 79.63% Penalty Kill % 71.9% 31st

Canadiens vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

