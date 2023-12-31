Will Matthew Slater Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Matthew Slater was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots have a game against the Buffalo Bills at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. All of Slater's stats can be found on this page.
Matthew Slater Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Patriots have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- JuJu Smith-Schuster (LP/ankle): 29 Rec; 260 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Hunter Henry (LP/knee): 42 Rec; 419 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
Week 17 Injury Reports
Patriots vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Slater 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|0
|0
|0
Slater Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
