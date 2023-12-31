Michael Matheson will be in action when the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning play on Sunday at Amalie Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Matheson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Michael Matheson vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Matheson Season Stats Insights

Matheson has averaged 25:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -9).

Matheson has a goal in six games this year through 35 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Matheson has a point in 20 of 35 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In 16 of 35 games this season, Matheson has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Matheson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Matheson has an implied probability of 52.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Matheson Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 128 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 35 Games 4 26 Points 1 6 Goals 1 20 Assists 0

