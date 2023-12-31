Will Michael Pezzetta Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 31?
The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Michael Pezzetta light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Michael Pezzetta score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Pezzetta stats and insights
- Pezzetta has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.
- Pezzetta has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 4.0% of them.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 128 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Pezzetta recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|7:07
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|6:48
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|6:06
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:49
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|6:12
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|8:35
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|9:12
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|8:00
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|6:45
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|6:49
|Away
|W 4-3
Canadiens vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
