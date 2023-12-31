The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Michael Pezzetta light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Michael Pezzetta score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Pezzetta stats and insights

  • Pezzetta has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.
  • Pezzetta has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 4.0% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 128 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Pezzetta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:07 Away L 4-1
12/28/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 6:48 Away L 5-3
12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:06 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:49 Home W 5-3
12/13/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 6:12 Home L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:35 Home L 2-1
12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:12 Home L 4-0
11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:00 Away L 4-0
11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 6:45 Away W 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 6:49 Away W 4-3

Canadiens vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

