Patriots vs. Bills Injury Report — Week 17
Entering their Sunday, December 31 matchup with the Buffalo Bills (9-6) at Highmark Stadium, which kicks at 1:00 PM , the New England Patriots (4-11) are monitoring 16 players on the injury report.
Last time out, the Patriots took down the Denver Broncos 26-23.
In their last outing, the Bills won 24-22 over the Los Angeles Chargers.
New England Patriots Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Trent Brown
|OL
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Matthew Slater
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Jonathan Jones
|DB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Myles Bryant
|DB
|Chest
|Questionable
|Jabrill Peppers
|DB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Jalen Mills
|DB
|Concussion
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Ja'Whaun Bentley
|LB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Christian Barmore
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Anfernee Jennings
|LB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Kyle Dugger
|DB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Shaun Wade
|CB
|Hip
|Questionable
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Ankle
|Out
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|Knee
|Questionable
|Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
|OT
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|Illness
|Out
Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Terrel Bernard
|LB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Cam Lewis
|CB
|Thumb
|Full Participation In Practice
|Micah Hyde
|S
|Neck
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Leonard Floyd
|DE
|Wrist/rib
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Von Miller
|LB
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|A.J. Epenesa
|DE
|Rib
|Questionable
|Shaq Lawson
|DE
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|DaQuan Jones
|DT
|Pectoral
|Questionable
|Damar Hamlin
|S
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Justin Shorter
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Dorian Williams
|LB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
Other Week 17 Injury Reports
Patriots vs. Bills Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV Info: CBS
Patriots Season Insights
- The Patriots' offense has been a bottom-five unit in total offense this season, registering 285.5 total yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL. Defensively, they rank eighth with 306.1 total yards surrendered per contest.
- The Patriots' offense has been bottom-five this season, posting 14.1 points per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank 15th with 21.5 points allowed per contest.
- The Patriots are posting 189.8 passing yards per contest on offense this season (24th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 221.3 passing yards per game (15th-ranked) on defense.
- New England's run defense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks second-best in the NFL with 84.8 rushing yards surrendered per game. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 95.7 rushing yards per game, which ranks 25th.
- After forcing 16 turnovers (24th in NFL) and turning the ball over 23 times (22nd in NFL) this season, the Patriots sport the 26th-ranked turnover margin of -7.
