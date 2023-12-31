The Buffalo Bills (9-6) are expected to prolong their three-game winning streak, as they are heavily favored by 12 points against the New England Patriots (4-11) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. The over/under has been set at 40.5.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Bills as they ready for this matchup against the Patriots. Before the Patriots take on the Bills, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights.

Patriots vs. Bills Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Buffalo Moneyline New England Moneyline
BetMGM Bills (-12) 40.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Bills (-11.5) 40.5 -720 +520 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 17 Odds

New England vs. Buffalo Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
  • TV Info: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Patriots vs. Bills Betting Insights

  • New England has four wins in 15 contests against the spread this season.
  • New England has played 15 games this year, and six of them have hit the over.
  • Buffalo has a 6-8-1 record against the spread this season.
  • The Bills are winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 12-point favorites this season.
  • Buffalo games have hit the over on five of 15 occasions (33.3%).

