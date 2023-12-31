The Montreal Canadiens, Sean Monahan among them, face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Prop bets for Monahan are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Sean Monahan vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Monahan Season Stats Insights

Monahan's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:14 per game on the ice, is -7.

Monahan has netted a goal in a game eight times this year in 35 games played, including multiple goals once.

Monahan has a point in 17 of 35 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Monahan has an assist in 11 of 35 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Monahan hits the over on his points prop total is 54.1%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Monahan going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Monahan Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 128 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 35 Games 1 21 Points 1 9 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

