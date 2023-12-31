In the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Stefon Diggs score a touchdown? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Stefon Diggs score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)

Diggs has hauled in 96 balls, with a team-best 1,070 yards receiving plus eight TDs. He is averaging 71.3 yards per game.

In six of 15 games this season, Diggs has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Stefon Diggs Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 13 10 102 1 Week 2 Raiders 7 7 66 0 Week 3 @Commanders 12 8 111 0 Week 4 Dolphins 7 6 120 3 Week 5 Jaguars 11 8 121 1 Week 6 Giants 16 10 100 0 Week 7 @Patriots 12 6 58 1 Week 8 Buccaneers 12 9 70 0 Week 9 @Bengals 7 6 86 1 Week 10 Broncos 5 3 34 0 Week 11 Jets 8 4 27 0 Week 12 @Eagles 11 6 74 1 Week 14 @Chiefs 11 4 24 0 Week 15 Cowboys 5 4 48 0 Week 16 @Chargers 8 5 29 0

