Stefon Diggs versus the New England Patriots pass defense and Jabrill Peppers is a matchup to watch in Week 17, when the Bills face the Patriots at Highmark Stadium. We have stats and insights available for you right here.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Bills vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Stefon Diggs Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Patriots 155.0 10.3 11 46 10.00

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Stefon Diggs vs. Jabrill Peppers Insights

Stefon Diggs & the Bills' Offense

Stefon Diggs leads his squad with 1,070 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 96 catches (out of 145 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

In the air, Buffalo has passed for the ninth-highest amount of yards in the league at 3,655, or 243.7 per game.

The Bills' scoring average on offense is the sixth-highest in the league, at 26.9 points per game.

Buffalo averages 34.1 pass attempts per contest this season, placing it 18th in the league.

In the red zone, the Bills rank 21st in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 59 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 40.7%.

Jabrill Peppers & the Patriots' Defense

Jabrill Peppers has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 73 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, New England is 15th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (3,320) and 11th in passing touchdowns allowed (19).

This season, the Patriots rank 16th in the NFL in points allowed (21.5 per game) and eighth in total yards allowed (306.1 per game).

Three players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against New England this season.

19 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Patriots this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stefon Diggs vs. Jabrill Peppers Advanced Stats

Stefon Diggs Jabrill Peppers Rec. Targets 145 34 Def. Targets Receptions 96 7 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.1 23 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1070 73 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 71.3 5.2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 361 5.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 1.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 8 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.