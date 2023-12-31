Stefon Diggs versus the New England Patriots pass defense and Kyle Dugger is a matchup to watch in Week 17, when the Bills play the Patriots at Highmark Stadium. We have stats and analysis available for you in the following article.

Bills vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

CBS

Stefon Diggs Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Patriots 155.0 10.3 11 47 10.00

Stefon Diggs vs. Kyle Dugger Insights

Stefon Diggs & the Bills' Offense

Stefon Diggs leads his squad with 1,070 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 96 receptions (out of 145 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

In the air, Buffalo has passed for the ninth-highest amount of yards in the NFL at 3,655, or 243.7 per game.

The Bills' scoring average on offense is the sixth-highest in the NFL, at 26.9 points per game.

Buffalo ranks 18th in the NFL in pass rate, passing the ball 34.1 times per contest.

In the red zone, the Bills rank 21st in the league in pass attempts, throwing the ball 59 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 40.7%.

Kyle Dugger & the Patriots' Defense

Kyle Dugger has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 91 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and six passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, New England has been midde-of-the-pack this season, ranking 15th in the league in passing yards allowed with 3,320 (221.3 per game).

So far this season, the Patriots rank 14th in the NFL in points allowed (21.5 per game) and seventh in total yards allowed (306.1 per game).

New England has given up more than 100 receiving yards to three players this season.

19 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Patriots this season.

Stefon Diggs vs. Kyle Dugger Advanced Stats

Stefon Diggs Kyle Dugger Rec. Targets 145 58 Def. Targets Receptions 96 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.1 40 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1070 91 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 71.3 6.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 361 6.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 1.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 8 2 Interceptions

