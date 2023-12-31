Ty Johnson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Buffalo Bills match up against the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Seeking Johnson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In the running game, Johnson has season stats of 24 rushes for 105 yards and zero TDs, picking up 4.4 yards per carry. He also has six catches on six targets for 53 yards.

Ty Johnson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Bills.

Week 17 Injury Reports

Bills vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Johnson 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 24 105 0 4.4 6 6 53 1

Johnson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 10 Broncos 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Jets 3 11 0 3 47 1 Week 12 @Eagles 6 19 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 5 19 0 2 2 0 Week 15 Cowboys 9 54 0 1 4 0

