The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills are scheduled to play in a Week 17 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Tyquan Thornton find his way into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Will Tyquan Thornton score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Thornton's 10 receptions have yielded 67 yards (8.4 per game). He has been targeted 20 times.

Having played eight games this season, Thornton has not had a TD reception.

Tyquan Thornton Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Raiders 2 1 6 0 Week 7 Bills 1 1 2 0 Week 9 Commanders 4 1 7 0 Week 12 @Giants 5 2 19 0 Week 13 Chargers 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Steelers 5 3 17 0 Week 15 Chiefs 1 1 5 0 Week 16 @Broncos 1 1 11 0

