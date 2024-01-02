Will Brad Marchand Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on January 2?
In the upcoming contest versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Brad Marchand to find the back of the net for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Marchand stats and insights
- In 10 of 35 games this season, Marchand has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- In two games versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has scored three goals on nine shots.
- He has five goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.
- He has a 13.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 139 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Marchand recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|19:42
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|18:25
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|17:57
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|18:48
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|18:44
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:10
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|23:53
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|20:51
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|20:06
|Home
|W 5-3
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
