Will Brendan Gallagher Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 2?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Dallas Stars on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Brendan Gallagher a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Brendan Gallagher score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Gallagher stats and insights
- In five of 36 games this season, Gallagher has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
- On the power play, Gallagher has accumulated one goal and three assists.
- Gallagher averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.0%.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Gallagher recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:57
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|15:01
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|13:11
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:44
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:57
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:52
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
Canadiens vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
