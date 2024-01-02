For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Dallas Stars on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Brendan Gallagher a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Brendan Gallagher score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Gallagher stats and insights

In five of 36 games this season, Gallagher has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

On the power play, Gallagher has accumulated one goal and three assists.

Gallagher averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.0%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Gallagher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:39 Away L 4-3 12/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:39 Away L 4-1 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 5-3 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:30 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:57 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:01 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 13:11 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:44 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:57 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:52 Away W 3-2 SO

Canadiens vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

