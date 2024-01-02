The Boston Bruins (22-7-6) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets (12-18-8) on the road on Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH.

In the past 10 games, the Bruins have recorded a 5-2-3 record after putting up 31 total goals (11 power-play goals on 26 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 42.3%). Their opponents have scored a combined 29 goals in those games.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Tuesday's hockey action.

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final result of Bruins 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-250)

Bruins (-250) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins (22-7-6 overall) have a 4-6-10 record in contests that have required overtime.

Boston has 14 points (4-2-6) in the 12 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Bruins scored only one goal, they've finished 0-2-2 (two points).

Boston has scored exactly two goals in five games this season (1-3-1 record, three points).

The Bruins are 21-2-3 in the 26 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 45 points).

In the 13 games when Boston has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up 15 points after finishing 6-4-3.

In the 11 games when it outshot its opponent, Boston is 9-0-2 (20 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents 24 times, and went 13-7-4 (30 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 3.13 16th 5th 2.6 Goals Allowed 3.66 30th 16th 30.6 Shots 29.3 25th 27th 32.1 Shots Allowed 34.4 30th 4th 27.36% Power Play % 15.38% 25th 3rd 85.82% Penalty Kill % 80.95% 13th

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

