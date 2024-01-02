Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 2
The Boston Bruins (22-7-6) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets (12-18-8) on the road on Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH.
In the past 10 games, the Bruins have recorded a 5-2-3 record after putting up 31 total goals (11 power-play goals on 26 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 42.3%). Their opponents have scored a combined 29 goals in those games.
Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Tuesday's hockey action.
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this game calls for a final result of Bruins 4, Blue Jackets 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-250)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)
Bruins vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins (22-7-6 overall) have a 4-6-10 record in contests that have required overtime.
- Boston has 14 points (4-2-6) in the 12 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the four games this season the Bruins scored only one goal, they've finished 0-2-2 (two points).
- Boston has scored exactly two goals in five games this season (1-3-1 record, three points).
- The Bruins are 21-2-3 in the 26 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 45 points).
- In the 13 games when Boston has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up 15 points after finishing 6-4-3.
- In the 11 games when it outshot its opponent, Boston is 9-0-2 (20 points).
- The Bruins have been outshot by opponents 24 times, and went 13-7-4 (30 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|15th
|3.2
|Goals Scored
|3.13
|16th
|5th
|2.6
|Goals Allowed
|3.66
|30th
|16th
|30.6
|Shots
|29.3
|25th
|27th
|32.1
|Shots Allowed
|34.4
|30th
|4th
|27.36%
|Power Play %
|15.38%
|25th
|3rd
|85.82%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.95%
|13th
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
