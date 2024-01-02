Brad Marchand and Zachary Werenski will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Boston Bruins play the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins Players to Watch

David Pastrnak is one of Boston's top contributors (50 points), via collected 22 goals and 28 assists.

Marchand has picked up 33 points (0.9 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 20 assists.

Charlie McAvoy has scored three goals and added 22 assists in 27 games for Boston.

Jeremy Swayman's record is 11-2-4. He has conceded 39 goals (2.2 goals against average) and recorded 499 saves with a .928% save percentage (second-best in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Johnny Gaudreau is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 25 points (0.7 per game), as he has totaled seven goals and 18 assists in 38 games (playing 18:53 per game).

Werenski's 25 points this season, including one goal and 24 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Columbus.

This season, Adam Fantilli has 11 goals and 12 assists for Boston.

In the crease, Spencer Martin has an .889 save percentage (57th in the league), with 311 total saves, while giving up 39 goals (3.6 goals against average). He has put up a 3-7-1 record between the posts for Columbus this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 3.13 16th 5th 2.6 Goals Allowed 3.66 30th 16th 30.6 Shots 29.3 25th 27th 32.1 Shots Allowed 34.4 30th 4th 27.36% Power Play % 15.38% 25th 3rd 85.82% Penalty Kill % 80.95% 13th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.