As they prepare for their Tuesday, January 2 game against the Dallas Stars (22-9-4) at American Airlines Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens (15-16-5) are monitoring six players on the injury report.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Tanner Pearson LW Out Upper Body Carey Price G Out Knee Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body Alexander Newhook C Out Lower Body

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed Jake Oettinger G Out Lower Body

Canadiens vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens' 99 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 27th in the NHL.

Montreal's total of 122 goals conceded (3.4 per game) ranks 24th in the league.

With a goal differential of -23, they are 29th in the league.

Stars Season Insights

The Stars' 126 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.

Their goal differential (+20) makes them eighth-best in the league.

Canadiens vs. Stars Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-300) Canadiens (+240) 6.5

