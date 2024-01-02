Canadiens vs. Stars Injury Report Today - January 2
As they prepare for their Tuesday, January 2 game against the Dallas Stars (22-9-4) at American Airlines Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens (15-16-5) are monitoring six players on the injury report.
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Tanner Pearson
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|Rafael Harvey-Pinard
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alexander Newhook
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jake Oettinger
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
Canadiens vs. Stars Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Canadiens Season Insights
- The Canadiens' 99 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 27th in the NHL.
- Montreal's total of 122 goals conceded (3.4 per game) ranks 24th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -23, they are 29th in the league.
Stars Season Insights
- The Stars' 126 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Their goal differential (+20) makes them eighth-best in the league.
Canadiens vs. Stars Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-300)
|Canadiens (+240)
|6.5
