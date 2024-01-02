Having taken six straight at home, the Dallas Stars host the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

BSSW and ESPN+ will air this Stars versus Canadiens game.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canadiens vs Stars Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens have given up 122 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 24th in the league.

With 99 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 36 11 21 32 23 19 56.2% Michael Matheson 36 6 21 27 34 18 - Cole Caufield 36 10 16 26 12 17 37.5% Sean Monahan 36 9 12 21 18 13 58% Juraj Slafkovsky 36 4 9 13 12 12 40%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars are giving up 106 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 12th in league play.

The Stars score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (126 total, 3.6 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Stars are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 4.0 goals per game (40 total) over that span.

Stars Key Players