How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Having taken six straight at home, the Dallas Stars host the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
BSSW and ESPN+ will air this Stars versus Canadiens game.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens have given up 122 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 24th in the league.
- With 99 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that time.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|36
|11
|21
|32
|23
|19
|56.2%
|Michael Matheson
|36
|6
|21
|27
|34
|18
|-
|Cole Caufield
|36
|10
|16
|26
|12
|17
|37.5%
|Sean Monahan
|36
|9
|12
|21
|18
|13
|58%
|Juraj Slafkovsky
|36
|4
|9
|13
|12
|12
|40%
Stars Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Stars are giving up 106 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 12th in league play.
- The Stars score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (126 total, 3.6 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Stars are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 4.0 goals per game (40 total) over that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|35
|11
|25
|36
|24
|22
|-
|Joe Pavelski
|35
|14
|20
|34
|27
|13
|50.9%
|Roope Hintz
|33
|15
|18
|33
|10
|8
|54.3%
|Matt Duchene
|34
|11
|20
|31
|20
|17
|56.1%
|Miro Heiskanen
|35
|4
|22
|26
|20
|21
|-
