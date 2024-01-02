Tuesday's NHL schedule features a matchup between the heavily favored Dallas Stars (22-9-4) and the Montreal Canadiens (15-16-5) at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The Stars are -300 on the moneyline to win at home against the Canadiens (+240) in the game, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and ESPN+.

Canadiens vs. Stars Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Canadiens vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Canadiens vs. Stars Betting Trends

Montreal has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 18 of 36 games this season.

In the 32 times this season the Stars have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 21-11 in those games.

The Canadiens have secured an upset victory in 12, or 36.4%, of the 33 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Dallas has had moneyline odds of -300 or shorter in only two games this season, and won both.

Montreal has had moneyline odds of +240 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Canadiens Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 1-8 8-2-0 6.4 4 3.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 4 3.2 5 16.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 8-2 6-4-0 6.2 2.9 2.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2.9 2.9 7 21.2% Record as ML Favorite 7-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 1 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-6 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

