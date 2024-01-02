Canadiens vs. Stars January 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars' Roope Hintz and the Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield are two of the best players to watch when these teams play on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center.
Canadiens vs. Stars Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Stars (-300)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: BSSW,ESPN+
Canadiens Players to Watch
- Montreal's Nicholas Suzuki has collected 21 assists and 11 goals in 36 games. That's good for 32 points.
- Michael Matheson's 27 points this season, including six goals and 21 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Montreal.
- This season, Caufield has 10 goals and 16 assists, for a season point total of 26.
- In the crease, Montreal's Cayden Primeau is 4-4-0 this season, compiling 238 saves and permitting 27 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .898 save percentage (46th in the league).
Stars Players to Watch
- Jason Robertson is one of Dallas' top contributors with 36 points. He has scored 11 goals and picked up 25 assists this season.
- Joe Pavelski has 14 goals and 20 assists, equaling 34 points (one per game).
- Hintz has scored 15 goals and added 18 assists in 33 games for Dallas.
- Scott Wedgewood's record is 11-2-2. He has conceded 44 goals (2.9 goals against average) and racked up 420 saves with a .905% save percentage (27th in league).
Canadiens vs. Stars Stat Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|2nd
|3.6
|Goals Scored
|2.75
|27th
|14th
|3.03
|Goals Allowed
|3.39
|22nd
|17th
|30.5
|Shots
|28.8
|27th
|16th
|30.4
|Shots Allowed
|32.9
|28th
|13th
|22.33%
|Power Play %
|18.25%
|22nd
|2nd
|85.84%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.58%
|30th
