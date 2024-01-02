The Dallas Stars' Roope Hintz and the Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield are two of the best players to watch when these teams play on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center.

Canadiens vs. Stars Game Information

Canadiens Players to Watch

Montreal's Nicholas Suzuki has collected 21 assists and 11 goals in 36 games. That's good for 32 points.

Michael Matheson's 27 points this season, including six goals and 21 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Montreal.

This season, Caufield has 10 goals and 16 assists, for a season point total of 26.

In the crease, Montreal's Cayden Primeau is 4-4-0 this season, compiling 238 saves and permitting 27 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .898 save percentage (46th in the league).

Stars Players to Watch

Jason Robertson is one of Dallas' top contributors with 36 points. He has scored 11 goals and picked up 25 assists this season.

Joe Pavelski has 14 goals and 20 assists, equaling 34 points (one per game).

Hintz has scored 15 goals and added 18 assists in 33 games for Dallas.

Scott Wedgewood's record is 11-2-2. He has conceded 44 goals (2.9 goals against average) and racked up 420 saves with a .905% save percentage (27th in league).

Canadiens vs. Stars Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 2nd 3.6 Goals Scored 2.75 27th 14th 3.03 Goals Allowed 3.39 22nd 17th 30.5 Shots 28.8 27th 16th 30.4 Shots Allowed 32.9 28th 13th 22.33% Power Play % 18.25% 22nd 2nd 85.84% Penalty Kill % 72.58% 30th

