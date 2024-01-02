Canadiens vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars (22-9-4), winners of six home games in a row, host the Montreal Canadiens (15-16-5) at American Airlines Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and ESPN+.
Canadiens vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-300)
|Canadiens (+240)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Canadiens Betting Insights
- This season the Canadiens have been an underdog 33 times, and won 12, or 36.4%, of those games.
- Montreal has played as an underdog of +240 or more one time this season and lost that game.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Canadiens have a 29.4% chance to win.
- Montreal has played 18 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.
Canadiens vs Stars Additional Info
Canadiens vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|126 (4th)
|Goals
|99 (28th)
|106 (12th)
|Goals Allowed
|122 (24th)
|23 (14th)
|Power Play Goals
|23 (14th)
|16 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|34 (31st)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Montreal went 8-2-0 versus the spread and 4-4-2 straight up.
- Montreal has hit the over in six of its past 10 games.
- The Canadiens and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.2 goals over their last 10 contests, 0.3 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents averaged 0.3 more goals than their season game score average of 7.1 goals.
- The Canadiens have scored 99 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 28th in the league.
- The Canadiens have conceded 122 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 24th.
- Their -23 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.
