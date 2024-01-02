The Dallas Stars (22-9-4), winners of six home games in a row, host the Montreal Canadiens (15-16-5) at American Airlines Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and ESPN+.

Canadiens vs. Stars Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-300) Canadiens (+240) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Canadiens Betting Insights

This season the Canadiens have been an underdog 33 times, and won 12, or 36.4%, of those games.

Montreal has played as an underdog of +240 or more one time this season and lost that game.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Canadiens have a 29.4% chance to win.

Montreal has played 18 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.

Canadiens vs Stars Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 126 (4th) Goals 99 (28th) 106 (12th) Goals Allowed 122 (24th) 23 (14th) Power Play Goals 23 (14th) 16 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 34 (31st)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Montreal went 8-2-0 versus the spread and 4-4-2 straight up.

Montreal has hit the over in six of its past 10 games.

The Canadiens and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.2 goals over their last 10 contests, 0.3 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents averaged 0.3 more goals than their season game score average of 7.1 goals.

The Canadiens have scored 99 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 28th in the league.

The Canadiens have conceded 122 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 24th.

Their -23 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.

