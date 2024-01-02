Sportsbooks have listed player props for Jason Robertson and others when the Dallas Stars host the Montreal Canadiens at American Airlines Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Canadiens vs. Stars Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canadiens vs. Stars Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Michael Matheson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Michael Matheson is one of the top contributors for Montreal with 27 total points (0.8 per game), with six goals and 21 assists in 36 games.

Matheson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Dec. 31 0 1 1 1 at Panthers Dec. 30 0 1 1 2 at Hurricanes Dec. 28 1 0 1 2 at Blackhawks Dec. 22 0 1 1 4 at Wild Dec. 21 0 2 2 3

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Cole Caufield has 26 points so far, including 10 goals and 16 assists.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Dec. 31 1 0 1 4 at Panthers Dec. 30 1 0 1 3 at Hurricanes Dec. 28 0 0 0 1 at Blackhawks Dec. 22 0 1 1 2 at Wild Dec. 21 0 1 1 4

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Robertson, who has scored 36 points in 35 games (11 goals and 25 assists).

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Dec. 31 0 2 2 1 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 0 2 2 6 at Blues Dec. 27 1 0 1 5 at Predators Dec. 23 0 1 1 3 vs. Canucks Dec. 21 0 2 2 9

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Joe Pavelski has racked up 34 points (1.0 per game), scoring 14 goals and adding 20 assists.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Dec. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 1 1 2 3 at Blues Dec. 27 0 0 0 2 at Predators Dec. 23 0 1 1 4 vs. Canucks Dec. 21 0 1 1 1

