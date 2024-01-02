Celtics vs. Thunder: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
A pair of streaking teams square off when the Boston Celtics (26-6) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-9) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The Celtics are 2.5-point favorites and put their six-game win streak on the line against the Thunder, winners of four straight. The matchup's point total is 238.5.
Celtics vs. Thunder Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-2.5
|238.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- In 10 games this season, Boston and its opponents have scored more than 238.5 total points.
- Boston has an average total of 231 in its contests this year, 7.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 17-15-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Boston has won 24 out of the 30 games, or 80%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Boston has won 24 of its 30 games, or 80%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.
Celtics vs Thunder Additional Info
Celtics vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|10
|31.2%
|120.8
|242.1
|110.3
|223
|228.2
|Thunder
|13
|41.9%
|121.3
|242.1
|112.7
|223
|232
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics are 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in their past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Celtics have gone over the total seven times.
- At home, Boston has a better record against the spread (9-7-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (8-8-0).
- The Celtics record 120.8 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 112.7 the Thunder allow.
- Boston has a 16-9 record against the spread and a 23-2 record overall when putting up more than 112.7 points.
Celtics vs. Thunder Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|17-15
|15-15
|18-14
|Thunder
|23-8
|7-2
|18-13
Celtics vs. Thunder Point Insights
|Celtics
|Thunder
|120.8
|121.3
|6
|4
|16-9
|21-4
|23-2
|21-4
|110.3
|112.7
|3
|11
|16-12
|21-3
|24-4
|20-4
