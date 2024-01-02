The Boston Celtics (26-6) bring a six-game win streak into a road matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-9), winners of four straight.

Celtics vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports

Celtics vs Thunder Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is four percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

Boston is 24-1 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 28th.

The 120.8 points per game the Celtics put up are 8.1 more points than the Thunder allow (112.7).

Boston is 23-2 when scoring more than 112.7 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Celtics have performed better when playing at home this season, posting 122.9 points per game, compared to 118.6 per game on the road.

Defensively Boston has played better in home games this season, giving up 108.8 points per game, compared to 111.8 on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, the Celtics have performed better in home games this season, draining 16.8 threes per game with a 40.3% three-point percentage, compared to 15.3 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Celtics Injuries