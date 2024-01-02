Player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others are listed when the Boston Celtics visit the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-BOS

BSOK and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Celtics vs Thunder Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: +128)

The 26.5-point total set for Tatum on Tuesday is 0.4 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 8.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (8.5).

Tatum's season-long assist average -- 4.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Tuesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum has averaged three made three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +140)

Jaylen Brown is scoring 23 points per game, 0.5 higher than Tuesday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 5.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (5.5).

Brown averages 3.7 assists, 0.2 more than Tuesday's prop bet (3.5).

He drains 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday (2.5).

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -147) 5.5 (Over: +118) 2.5 (Over: -114)

The 17 points Derrick White scores per game are 0.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 3.5).

White averages 5.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

White's 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -156) 1.5 (Over: +142)

The 31.5-point over/under for Gilgeous-Alexander on Tuesday is 0.3 higher than his season scoring average.

He has collected 5.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 6.3 assists, 0.8 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Gilgeous-Alexander has made 1.1 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -135)

The 17.5-point total set for Chet Holmgren on Tuesday is 0.2 fewer points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 7.8 -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (8.5).

Holmgren has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

