Top Player Prop Bets for Celtics vs. Thunder on January 2, 2024
Player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others are listed when the Boston Celtics visit the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Celtics vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -115)
|8.5 (Over: -118)
|4.5 (Over: +114)
|3.5 (Over: +128)
- The 26.5-point total set for Tatum on Tuesday is 0.4 fewer points than his season scoring average.
- He has averaged 8.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (8.5).
- Tatum's season-long assist average -- 4.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Tuesday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Tatum has averaged three made three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).
Jaylen Brown Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -122)
|5.5 (Over: -108)
|3.5 (Over: +108)
|2.5 (Over: +140)
- Jaylen Brown is scoring 23 points per game, 0.5 higher than Tuesday's prop total.
- His rebounding average -- 5.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (5.5).
- Brown averages 3.7 assists, 0.2 more than Tuesday's prop bet (3.5).
- He drains 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday (2.5).
Derrick White Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -104)
|3.5 (Over: -147)
|5.5 (Over: +118)
|2.5 (Over: -114)
- The 17 points Derrick White scores per game are 0.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday.
- He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 3.5).
- White averages 5.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Tuesday.
- White's 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Tuesday.
NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|31.5 (Over: -120)
|5.5 (Over: -115)
|5.5 (Over: -156)
|1.5 (Over: +142)
- The 31.5-point over/under for Gilgeous-Alexander on Tuesday is 0.3 higher than his season scoring average.
- He has collected 5.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander averages 6.3 assists, 0.8 more than Tuesday's over/under.
- Gilgeous-Alexander has made 1.1 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
Chet Holmgren Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: -104)
|8.5 (Over: +112)
|1.5 (Over: -135)
- The 17.5-point total set for Chet Holmgren on Tuesday is 0.2 fewer points than his season scoring average.
- His per-game rebound average -- 7.8 -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (8.5).
- Holmgren has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
