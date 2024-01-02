Will Charlie McAvoy Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on January 2?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
McAvoy stats and insights
- In three of 27 games this season, McAvoy has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted five of them.
- McAvoy has picked up one goal and 10 assists on the power play.
- McAvoy's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 139 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
McAvoy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|0
|3
|24:08
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|22:57
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|23:26
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|27:05
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|23:09
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|24:29
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|24:30
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|28:04
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|24:34
|Home
|W 3-0
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
